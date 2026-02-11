Prince William embraces Prince George’s hobby during royal visit

The Prince of Wales has tried his hand at football and eSports gaming during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Prince William, who is in the country for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, paid a visit to Misk Sports City in Ridyadh where he met with young female footballers.

He played a game of Rocket League against Chairman of the Saudi eSports `federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saudat, in an eSports tournament at the S.E.F arena.

William has previously spoken about Prince George’s love of video games, describing how he monitors his children’s screen time.