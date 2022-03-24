Prince William expressed “profound sorrow” about slavery during his visit to Jamaica - but stopped short of apologising for the “appalling atrocity”.

The Duke of Cambridge addressed the topic during a speech at a state dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, the governor general of Jamaica, on Wednesday.

“I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history,” Prince William told attendees.

“I want to express my profound sorrow - slavery was abhorrent and it should never have happened.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.