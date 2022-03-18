An adorable toddler entertained Prince William and Kate Middleton with her antics during a St Patrick’s Day parade on Thursday (17 March).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the occasion with the Irish Guards, but it was an officer’s young daughter who stole the show.

During the ceremony, 20-month-old Gaia Money grabbed two bouquets from the Duchess and also wore her father’s bearskin hat.

Both William and Kate appeared to love the toddler’s antics, laughing and smiling with Gaia and her father.

