Prince William hails ‘inspirational’ cross community initiative in Londonderry

The Duke of Cambridge has hailed what he called an “inspirational” cross-community sporting initiative in Londonderry when on a one-day visit to the country with his wife in what is the first time the royal couple have visited Northern Ireland.

William said after attending the Sport Uniting Communities programme that: “seeing the communities come together and being able to work together, play together, have fun together, is really important”.

Kate and William also got to get involved in the fun and games, with the duchess attempting to kick a rugby ball at a target in the above video.