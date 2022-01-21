Prince William was seen comforting a schoolboy grieving the loss of his mother during a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley.

The Duke of Cambridge told 11-year-old Deacon Glover that “it gets easier” as he put his hand on the boy’s shoulder.

Deacon’s mother, Grace Taylor, died last year aged 28.

Prince William was 15 when he lost his own mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

He spent around 15 minutes talking to Deacon and his great-grandmother on Thursday.

