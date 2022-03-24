The Duke of Cambridge shared the football pitch with Raheem Sterling as the pair had a kickabout in Jamaica.

Prince William even managed to assist the England international a goal, playing the ball into him to tap in.

Kingston-born Sterling was given permission to return to his hometown ahead of international duty, in an effort to improve social mobility for young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to lend a hand while they continued their Caribbean tour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.