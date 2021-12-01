Prince William visits refugee hotel in Leeds

Prince William met Afghan refugees starting new lives in the UK on Tuesday.

The Duke of Cambridge was greeted by applause during his visit to a hotel in Leeds, which is being used to house refugees evacuated from Kabul.

The royal prince was filmed sitting down to chat with two families who escaped Kabul in September.

The hotel, which is not being named for security reasons, houses up to 175 people while they look for permanent accommodation.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here