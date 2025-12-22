Sir Stephen Fry poked fun at Prince William's Aston Villa at the Royal Variety Performance.

Appearing as his character Lady Bracknell from the 2025 West End production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, the comedian hit out at “public decorum” before teasing the Prince of Wales' beloved football club.

"Dinner jackets, which is the correct attire for events, dinners, and popping along to watch Aston Villa... lose", he joked, as Prince William grinned from the boxes at the Royal Albert Hall.

Since the Royal Variety Performance was filmed on 19 November, Aston Villa have won all of their eight domestic and European games.