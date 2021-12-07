Prince William 'cringes' over impromptu performance with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William has admitted he followed Taylor Swift “like a puppy” onto a stage to sing along with Jon Bon Jovi during a performance at Kensington Palace in 2013.

The Duke of Cambridge said he was “cringing” at the memory that he “walked up on stage in a trance” to sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ with the two music stars during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner.

“I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next and I don’t understand why I gave in,” he admitted.

