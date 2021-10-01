Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth, the pair announced today.

The Queen's 12th great-grandchild and Princess Beatrice's first child, was born on 18 September.

Princess Beatrice, who married in July 2020, tweeted the name of the Royal Family's newest addition along with an image of her footprints.

"We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," she wrote.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie [Mr Mozzi's son from a former relationship] is the best big brother to Sienna."

Sienna Elizabeth is 11th in line to the throne.