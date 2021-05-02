A photograph of princess Charlotte in a floral summer dress has been released to mark her sixth birthday on Sunday.

The picture was taken this weekend in Norfolk by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It follows the release of a video of Charlotte with her brothers George, seven, and Louis, three, and their parents to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The new photo was taken in warmer weather with the smiling princess pictured outdoors while wearing a dark blue short sleeved dress with a pink floral design.