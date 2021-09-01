Royal fans were given special access on Tuesday to visit the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace, to mark the 24th anniversary of her death.

The memorial was first unveiled by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, on 1 July and is usually only open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But on the 24th anniversary of Diana's death, Kensington Palace allowed fans to visit the statue, where some spoke about their memories of the princess and of the day they learned about her death.