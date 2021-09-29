Princess Diana has been honoured with an English Heritage blue plaque, placed outside her former flat in South Kensington.

The late Princess of Wales lived at 60 Coleherne Court, close to King’s Road in Chelsea, for three years from 1979 to 1981 before marrying Prince Charles.

Virginia Clarke, who shared the flat with Diana, helped unveil the plaque on Wednesday morning.

“Those were happy days for all of us and the flat was always full of laughter,” she said.

“Diana went off to become so much to so many. It’s wonderful that her legacy will be remembered in this way.”