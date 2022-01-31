Prisoner goes viral after cooking food in cell using two kettles

A prisoner who became a viral sensation after posting cooking videos from prison has had their TikTok account removed.

The anonymous person posted clips of them making food from their cell with kettles under the username @shotsneverfailing365.

Dishes the person made included chicken stew, curries and pancakes with one clip being viewed more than 1.2 million times before the account was taken down.

It is believed they were using an illegal phone to film and upload their cooking videos.

The prison service is alleged to have alerted TikTok, who later removed the account.

