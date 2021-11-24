Comical footage shows the moment a boy with good intentions faces the wrath of a mother duck.

Filmed by Jess Galloway, this clip features her son Casey trying to befriend a brood of baby ducks.

In doing so, he ends up pressing a duckling against the street, prompting the protective mother duck to enter the scene and scare away the subject.

Mrs Galloway said: "Casey learned the hard way that a mama duck perceives anyone approaching her ducklings as a threat”.

