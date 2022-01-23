Pet puffer fish has teeth trimmed by vet in bizarre footage

A goofy pufferfish was rushed to an animal dentist to have her teeth sawed in half after they grew so long she was unable to eat.

Goldie the porcupine pufferfish was losing weight and was at risk of starving because of her giant gnashers.

Worried owner Mark Byatt rushed the five-year-old fish to the vets who sedated her by filling her water bowl with a mild anaesthetic solution.

Expert animal dentists at Linnaeus-owned Sandhole Veterinary Cente then used a special saw to gently trim her 1ins teeth in half to allow her to eat.

