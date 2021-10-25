A media salesman who describes himself as a "pumpkin freak", has created unique pumpkin carvings ahead of Halloween. Jamie Jones, from Chester in Cheshire, can take up to 27 hours creating the artwork, explaining that making one mistake means "the whole thing is ruined".

He added: "Halloween is a great time of year and if you put the work in you can make some amazing decorations." Designs from the father-of-two include cartoon characters Rick and Morty, IT clown Pennywise and Chucky.