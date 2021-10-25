A giant 1,500lb pumpkin carved into the face of a witch has drawn comparisons with Boris Johnson, the prime minister. Joe Adkins, 46, grew the vegetable at his home in Illinois and spent four hours on the design, before social media users in the UK commented that the pumpkin resembles the Conservative politician. Mr Adkins said: "I was going for like a female witch, but the ones on TikTok that were overseas were like 'is this Boris Johnson'?

“It's funny because over here [in America] not one person ever clicked that. It's amazing what people see."