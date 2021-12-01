A family from Fort Lauderdale decided to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing their puppy as Santa Claus, but probably didn't expect the dog to play his role to perfection.

In footage shared by Allison Fonrouge, the adorable American Bully appears to bark the words "ho ho" as he walks around the house.

"My daughter and I dressed up our 3-month-old puppy in his Christmas outfit," Allison wrote, sharing the video.

"Right after that, he randomly barked twice and sounded like he was actually saying 'ho ho'. The timing couldn't have been more perfect."

Sign up to our newsletters here.