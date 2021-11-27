A five-month-old dog was rescued by firefighters after falling under the deck of its owner’s home in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday(23 November).

Davenport Fire Department Fire Marshal Jim Morris told Storyful that the owner called for help after realizing that the puppy was trapped.

After being trapped under the deck for about an hour, the department could not find the dog.

The footage shows a firefighter removing a deck board to find the dog hanging on his leash.

Fire Marshal Morris told Storyful that the puppy was excited to be free and sustained no injuries.