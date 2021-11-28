Dogs paddled over the waves in the Brazilian coastal city of Natal on Saturday (28 November) for the Surf Dog Festival.

During the competition, dogs surfed with their owners on paddleboards and beginners were given life vests to ensure safety in the water.

The award for first place went to Parafina and her owner Augusto Cesar. The two had previously won second and third place at the World Championships.

Event coordinator Jacqueline Cordeiro said the festival has “proven that it is possible to have humans and pets interacting on the beach.”