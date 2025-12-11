The Queen transformed her London home, Clarence House, into a Christmas winter wonderland for seriously ill children on Thursday (11 December).

Camilla hosted youngsters with life-shortening conditions at her traditional Christmas lunch. Every year, the Queen invites children supported by the organisations Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

They decorate a tree with the help of the Queen's equerry and receive presents from Santa.

The Queen’s outgoing equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, was joined by his successor, Major Rob Treasure, who both used their swords to delicately place ornaments, picked out by the children, on the tree branches.