Camilla carries out first public duty since Queen backed her to be crowned

The Duchess of Cornwall has carried out her first public engagement since the Queen announced on Saturday that she would become Queen Camilla when Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Camilla is now set to be crowned alongside the Prince of Wales when he eventually becomes king.

Speaking in her Platinum Jubilee message last weekend, the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” for her daughter-in-law to one day be the Queen consort.

Camilla's visit to a primary school in Bath was her first appearance since the comments.

Sign up to our newsletters here.