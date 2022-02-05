Queen celebrates Platinum milestone on eve of accession day

Queen Elizabeth II reaches 70 years on the throne on Sunday (6 February) and hosted a reception at Sandringham House on the eve of her historic Accession Day.

The monarch, who was just hours away from becoming the first British sovereign to reach a historic 70 years on the throne, joined members of the local community in the ballroom of the Norfolk estate to mark the milestone.

At the event, the 95-year-old monarch cut an iced Victoria sponge cake decorated with the Jubilee emblem to begin her Platinum year.