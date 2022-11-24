Queen Consort delivers Paddington toys to nursery for teddy bear's picnic

The Queen Consort paid a special visit to vulnerable children at a nursery to gift them with Paddington bear toys.

Thousands of the toys were left at Buckingham Palace, among other locations, by mourners of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.

Camilla said it was a "pleasure" to rehome the bears at Bow day nursery in east London, and to join them in a marmalade sandwich picnic.

Stars of the Paddington film, Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris, also joined in on the visit, along with Karen Jankel - the daughter of the character's creator.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.