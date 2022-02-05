The Queen met a former cookery school student who helped create coronation chicken - the dish linked to the start of her 70-year-long reign.

The two women spoke at a celebratory reception on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee held in the ballroom of Sandringham House.

Among the guests was Angela Wood, who was just 19 years old when she helped create the iconic Poulet Reine Elizabeth.

The chicken Queen Elizabeth, first served to 350 foreign dignitaries during her coronation banquet, is now a national staple.