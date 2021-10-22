The Queen is back at Windsor Castle after spending Wednesday night in hospital for preliminary medical checks, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

This week marked her first overnight hospital stay since 2013.

Renowned for her strong constitution and no-fuss approach to illness, news of the Queen's recent stay has left millions across the world worried.

With news of the monarch's most recent illness making headlines, take a look back at her health over the years.

