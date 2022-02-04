Queen wears 18th birthday brooches from late father to view Jubilee cards

The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late father, whose death began the start of her reign, when she viewed Jubilee memorabilia as she prepares to reach her historic 70 years on the throne.

Her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, worn separately in a diagonal setting on her turquoise dress, were an 18th birthday present from her beloved “Papa”, George VI, in April 1944.

For the queen, Sunday is likely to be bittersweet, marking both her long reign and the 70th anniversary of her father’s death.

