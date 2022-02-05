Queen's Jubilee marking 70 years since accession is first without Prince Philip

The Queen is set to become the first British monarch in history to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her reign.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is also the first Jubilee she will be celebrating without Prince Philip at her side.

The Duke of Edinburgh died 10 months ago at the age of 99.

Christopher Warwick, author and royal commentator, described what the Queen’s first accession day without Philip will be like.

“They’d been married for 73 years. They were very much a loving couple. So his loss has been monumental,” said Warwick.