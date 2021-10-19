The Queen has held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand, giving a little exclamation of surprise when Dame Cindy Kiro appeared on the screen.

The royal monarch exclaimed ‘ah there you are’ as she connects to chat to Dame Cindy Kiro ahead of her swearing-in ceremony next week.

Mrs.Kiro was announced by the Queen as the new Governor-General in May and previously held various professorships at multiple New Zealand universities.