The Queen has turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she feels she does not meet the criteria, suggesting “you are only as old as you feel”.

The monarch, 95, “politely but firmly” declined the award, sending a message with her “warmest best wishes”.

"Her Majesty, believes you are as old as you feel. As such, the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," Gyles Brandreth, Oldies host announced at the award ceremony.

