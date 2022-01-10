The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full

Buckingham Palace has revealed the line-up of celebrations planned for 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

This year, Her Majesty marks her 70th year on the throne. It is the first time any British royal has celebrated a platinum jubilee.

In honour of the special occasion, the palace has unveiled a long list of events, spanning from January through to July.

The proceedings will kick off with a “platinum pudding competition” on 10 January, when members of the public will be invited to create a dish to dedicate to the Queen’s reign.

