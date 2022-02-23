Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party ballot details revealed

Some 5,000 members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets to a Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the BBC has announced.

The BBC has revealed that 5,000 people will be selected in a ballot to receive a pair of free tickets to be in the audience at Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert on June 4.

From February 24 to March 23, people will be able to apply online for a pair of tickets. Members of the public are invited to apply by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/platinumjubileeconcert.

Sign up to our newsletters here