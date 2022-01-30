The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in one week’s time, celebrating a remarkable 70-year reign.

She will become the first British monarch to ever reach that milestone, with 6 February 2022 marking 70 years to the day that she ascended the throne.

Celebrations for the Jubilee will centre on a festive four-day bank holiday weekend in June, with street parties, a concert and the first full Trooping the Colour since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Ahead of the festivities, take a look back at 70 photos to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Sign up to our newsletters here.