The Queen has reached her first wedding anniversary without her late husband.

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died seven months ago aged 99.

This weekend would have seen the long-married royal couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.

Princess Elizabeth tied the knot with Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on 20 November, 1947 and their marriage was the longest of any British sovereign.

Following Philip’s death in April 2021, the Queen said she and her family were in a period of “great sadness”.

