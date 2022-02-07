Watch live as royal gun salutes across London mark 70 years since Queen’s accession

Gun salutes are taking place across the UK today to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth ascending the throne.

At midday on Monday, London’s Green Park will host The King’s Troop Royal House Artillery as they fire a 41-gun salute in honour of the monarch, who began her reign 70 years ago on 6 February 1952.

Later in the day, at 1pm, the Tower of London is holding a 62-gun salute.

This year marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with more celebrations to follow across the UK in June.

