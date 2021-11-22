The Queen has attended a double royal christening following recent health concerns that saw her withdraw a number of official engagements earlier this month.

A joint baptism, hosted by mothers Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, took place on Sunday evening at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Eugenie’s son, August, was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son, Lucas Philip.

The party was made up of immediate members of the family and close friends. Other attendees include the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

