An “escape artist” bunny used a screwdriver to break out from his enclosure.

The “mischievous” rabbit, named Bosse, clenched the tool in his mouth to lift up the wire pen to make a hole big enough to squeeze his head under before wriggling to freedom.

Owner Caroline Swartling claims the “curious” bunny discovered how to escape from his outdoor pen this summer and was forced to peg an area of its wire down with screwdrivers.

The “naughty” bunny, who has full run of the house and an eight square meter pen, prized the tool from the ground before using it to escape.