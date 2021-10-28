Land Rover has unveiled their first new Range Rover in ten years, at a live event at the Royal Opera House in London - with leaders from the worlds of art, culture, business and sport in attendance.

The next generation of Range Rover defines modern luxury by design, providing more refinement, customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

It is available with a choice of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

A pure-electric Range Rover – the first all-electric Land Rover – will also join the line-up in 2024.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here