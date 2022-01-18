Ranvir Singh fights back tears as she speaks about being sexually assaulted aged 12

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh fought back tears as she explained why she chose to speak out about being sexually assaulted aged 12 during ITV's documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

Ms Singh became emotional as she told co-hosts she'd had a "tug of war" with herself when deciding if she wanted to go public with the harrowing ordeal.

"Sorry, do you know what? I've only ever told two people in my whole life, and in the last two weeks I've had to tell family members and so on," she revealed.

