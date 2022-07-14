Rare thresher shark captured jumping from ocean off British coast

A video captured the rare moment a large thresher shark jumped from the ocean metres from a boat trip off the British coast.

In the footage, the thresher shark is seen leaping high out of the water right next to a boat in Cardigan Bay, West Wales.

Local Tony Barber, who filmed the moment, commented: “We decided to try and see some seals, and then we saw something breach in front of us.”

The sighting is the second shark encounter captured on film in Wales in the past few days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.