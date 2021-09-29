A “chunky” rattlesnake was discovered inside a New Mexico school.

Animal welfare officers were called to an elementary school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to remove the rattlesnake after it had enjoyed “a big breakfast”.

While sharing a video of the snake with a bulging belly, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department said it received a call from the Tierra Antigua Elementary School after staff had contained the well-fed animal in a bin.

In the clip, the snake slowly moves across the sandy land while its rotund stomach drags behind.

The department put the snake in a bucket and released it into the wild.