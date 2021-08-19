Australian actress Rebel Wilson has shared a throwback photo from her ‘unhealthiest’ point as she reveals she used to overindulge with her eating in order to ‘numb’ her emotions.

The Pitch Perfect actress posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside an image of herself with tennis player Novak Djokovic saying “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.”

Rebel Wilson began overhauling her health 18-months ago, losing 75lbs and dubbed 2020 the “year of health”.