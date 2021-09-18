A red panda born at a top Scottish zoo has been named just in time for International Red Panda Day.

The little female kit was born at Edinburgh Zoo in July to parents Bruce and Ginger.

After having been given her first-ever health check, staff at the facility run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland decided to name the baby Ruby.

Wildlife conservation charity staff voted for her name from a shortlist drawn up by keepers as a thank you for their hard work over the last year.

The news comes on International Red Panda Day.