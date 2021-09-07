Footage shows Viking warriors and Anglo-Saxons in full battle garb charging at each other in a reenactment of a historical battle at Flag Fen near Peterborough, one of the UK’s most important bronze age sites.

The reenactors were performing the battle of the Holme from 902 AD when the Vikings of Danelaw fought against Anglo-Saxons. Armed with shields and steel weapons with blunted blades, some played dead after being struck down by the opponents.

The event on September 4 also featured demonstrations of Viking music, cooking, art and craft. Children could try their hand at archery and learn about Viking burials.