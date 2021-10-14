A US Reporter has gone viral after showcasing his impressive skateboarding skills while delivering a live report.

News reporter Victor Williams of Local 4 has gone viral on Twitter after zipping around the skatepark on a skateboard as he delivered his report.

His colleagues at the studio were amazed and when they asked how long he’s been skating, he said since he was just eight years old.

Remarking on Williams’ report, the co-host said: “I knew he was cool but that’s a whole new level.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here