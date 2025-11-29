Hundreds of rescue dogs take part in Christmas jumper parade

Hundreds of dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers for a special walk to Buckingham Palace on Saturday (29 November).

The Rescue Dogs of London Christmas jumper parade walk included a best Christmas jumper competition and a group photo in front of Buckingham Palace.

May Wong, 66, who co-organised Saturday’s festivities with Teresa Keohane, said: “We wanted to celebrate them, because dogs aren’t just for Christmas but forever, and we wanted to get the message out to everyone.

“There are so many rescues who will never know what Christmas is. We need to give them a second chance.”