A rhino flipped a one-tonne buffalo “head over heels” during a battle between two of the Africa savannah’s biggest beasts.

Tour guide Braden Colling, 24, was driving around Kariega Game Reserve, South Africa, when he spotted a herd of buffalo looking agitated with a white rhino bull.

Incredible footage shows one buffalo break away from the pack and confront the horned male, going head to head with the 2.5tonne rhino in an apparent ill-advised test of strength.

The rhino appears to toy with the buffalo, using its head to rut its foe up into the air, taking it off its hooves.