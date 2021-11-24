This is the painful moment several cyclists were knocked down in a chain-reaction crash that was initiated when one rider missed a step.

This footage has surfaced from Somerville, New Jersey, and the unfortunate event was filmed by Martin Rincon who explained that a “couple of the riders had to get medical aid for minor injuries”.

Mr Rincon explained: "A rider tripped in the closed formation that caused several other riders to follow suit. Thankfully, the majority of the cyclists were not hurt and were able to continue the race.”

