Dog survives terrifying 100ft fall off cliff edge in Sussex

Heartstopping footage shows RNLI rescuing a dog that survived falling 100FT off a cliff after landing in the sea.

Max the border collie plummeted off the edge at Seaford in Sussex smashing into the water.

Newhaven Coastguard Search and Rescue went to Splash Point but couldn’t reach him because of the tide so they went to Hawk’s Brow where Max had swum to.

Three crew members boarded a smaller Y-class life boat off their larger all-weather boat to retrieve Max.

The rescue was the first for volunteer Chloe Sands who applied for Newhaven Lifeboat in 2021.

